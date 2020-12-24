Klis' Mike Drop podcast: Thoughts on Drew Lock being the QB in 2021, 1-on-1 with TE Noah Fant and a trip to L.A. against old friend Chris Harris Jr.

The Broncos podcast with 9NEWS insider Mike Klis debuts its 16th episode of the 2020 season.

DENVER — The 2020 Denver Broncos season is on to its second to last game, and so is the weekly 9NEWS podcast Klis' Mike Drop.

In his latest episode, Mike starts by discussing if Drew Lock will be Denver's QB in 2021. Mike has had some talks with John Elway lately and other Broncos' sources that make him thing the team is ready to run it back with Lock next season.

Next, Mike welcomes on second-year tight end Noah Fant, who's had another productive season for the team. Fant has battled some injuries, but for the most part has been one of the most steady contributors on offense.

Finally, Mike looks ahead to Denver's Week 16 game against the Chargers in Los Angeles. The team's most thrilling win came against L.A. earlier this year, but that was without Super Bowl 50 champion Chris Harris Jr., who will play against his old squad for the first time on Sunday.

