DENVER — Denver Broncos star rookie running back Phillip Lindsay turned into "Average Joe" Phillip Lindsay when he did what any one of us could do: testify for a bill at the Colorado State Capitol.

"My name is Phillip Lindsay and I represent the Denver Broncos," Lindsay told the House Business Affairs and Labor Committee on Wednesday. "First and foremost, I'd like to thank my teammates for being here today to support myself and the situation we're having today."

The situation was HB19-1083 to require athletic trainers to be licensed instead of simply register with the state.

"I'm not going to say I was nervous, but I didn't know what to expect," said Lindsay.

His testimony lasted just 2 minutes, 42 seconds. The limit was three minutes.

"It's a lot harder than going into a game. You just have to prepare yourself differently than you would be motivating for your team," said Lindsay.

He wanted to tell the committee about his experience at South High School, when he tore his knee, consulted with the school's athletic trainer and then played later in the year.

"I had a trainer that checked my knee and said it was OK, so I sat out the second game, came back the third and completely blew it out then," said Lindsay. "I went into college with my knee, I couldn't bend or straighten my knee."

Had that athletic trainer been required to be licensed may not have changed what Lindsay went through. And from a technical aspect, being registered versus being licensed does not require the athletic trainer to do any more work. They still need to have a bachelor's degree, an accredited athletic training education program and pass a competency exam.

There was uncertainty in the committee hearing if trainers registered in Colorado were unable to travel out-of-state to perform their medical duties in a state that requires licensure.

The trainers with the Denver Broncos supported this bill, so Lindsay supported them.

"In this profession, you get hurt a lot, so they're going to be there by my side, so I wanted to make sure that I help them, just like they help me out," said Lindsay.

Quarterback Case Keenum was among the half dozen teammates who attended the hearing to support Lindsay. Offensive lineman Max Garcia sat next to Lindsay, along with tight ends Jake Butt and Jeff Heuerman.

"In my eyes, I'm just like anybody else trying to help the state of Colorado," said Lindsay.

So, what would he have been doing on a snowy Wednesday afternoon instead of doing his civic duty of testifying at the Capitol?

"I would just be rehabbing my wrist, watching film, trying to do nutrition for my body, just relaxing," said Lindsay.

"Probably be sitting at home on my honey-do list," said Keenum.

Current professions that require only registration in Colorado include:

Bail Bonds Agents

Lobbyists

Psychotherapists

Current professions that require licensure in Colorado include:

Physicians

Nurses

Massage Therapists

Plumbers

Veterinarians

The bill passed the first committee 10-to-1.