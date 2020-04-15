DENVER — The Sheriff could be coming to your local golf course.

Peyton Manning will be hanging out with a lucky someone and two of their friends on the links.

The former Broncos QB is auctioning off the experience as part of the All-In challenge and 100 percent of the money raised will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

In addition to playing golf with Manning and two friends, the highest bidder will then go to dinner with the future Hall of Famer and 10 total friends.

The full description from the Fanatics page reads as follows:

Peyton Manning, NFL legend and avid golfer, wants to team up with YOU and two friends for a round of golf at YOUR home course. Voted most-loved sports media personality and crushing it on his Nationwide spots, Peyton will no doubt be an awesome trash-talker who can psych out the rest of the foursome on any given Sunday. After golf, you and 10 of your friends will talk ball and dine with Peyton at one of your favorite restaurants to help support local businesses in your area. Celebrated for 18 memorable years in the NFL, Manning is committed to giving back through philanthropy and fundraising. That's why #18 is one of the greatest and is ALL IN to bring it back to you and your community.

The bidding starts at a cool $50,000, so start saving your pennies now.

You can learn more about the opportunity here.

