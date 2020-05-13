NFL extends virtual offseason work through May

NFL teams normally would be holding Organized Team Activities during May, followed by June minicamps.

NEW YORK — The NFL has extended its virtual offseason workouts through the end of May, a person familiar with the move tells The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision to bar in-person sessions beyond the previous deadline of May 15 has not been announced publicly.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, such activities have been done remotely.