PITTSBURGH — Former Denver Broncos first-round pick Paxton Lynch was signed to the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad Tuesday morning, according to multiple reports.

Lynch, 25, provides depth for the Steelers who lost quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for the season on Sunday.

Roethlisberger, 37, will undergo surgery on his right elbow and be placed on injured reserve, ending his 16th season just two weeks in. Mason Rudolph is now the starter in Pittsburgh.

Lynch was cut by the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 30.

Lynch was drafted by the Broncos with the 26th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and was released Sept. 2, 2018.

