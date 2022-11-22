Avalanche defenseman scores 200th NHL point

The Colorado Avalanche defenseman reached the milestone in the fewest games played in NHL history.

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar has become the quickest defenseman to record 200 points in National Hockey League history.

Makar reached the milestone in his 197th game against the Dallas Stars on Monday night.

The next defenseman on the NHL's list is Sergei Zubov, who accomplished the feat in 207 games. It took Hall of Fame defenseman Bobby Orr 216 games to reach 200 points.

Makar and the Avalanche beat the Stars 3-2 in a shootout at American Airlines Center. Makar scored in the first period on the power play, beating Jake Oettinger to give Colorado an early lead.

"If we don't have this group of guys, I wouldn't be hitting these milestones," Makar told reporters in his postgame interview.

Makar made his NHL debut with the Colorado Avalanche during the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs against his hometown Calgary Flames. Makar also scored his first NHL goal in that game.

The NHL record for most career points by a defenseman has another Avalanche connection. Raymond Bourque scored 1,612 career points. He played one and a half seasons in Colorado, winning a Stanley Cup with the team in 2001. Granted, Bourque played 21 seasons before that with the Boston Bruins.

