Avalanche, Nuggets playoff games rescheduled

Both teams will return to play on Sunday after games were postponed earlier this week.

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets will return to action this weekend in back-to-back fashion.

Each team had a playoff game postponed this week after both the NHL and NBA joined protests across the sports world. All professional leagues boycotted playing games in a call for racial justice following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The Colorado Avalanche were slated to face the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the NHL Western Conference semifinals on Friday. That game has now been moved to 4 p.m. MT Sunday and will be broadcast on NBCSN.

Colorado is down 2-1 to Dallas in the best-of-seven series after a much-needed win in Game 3 on Wednesday.

The Nuggets were scheduled to play the Utah Jazz in Game 6 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals on Thursday. That game has now been moved to 6:30 p.m. MT Sunday and will be broadcast on TNT.

Denver is trailing Utah 3-2 in the best-of-seven series and must win to force a decisive Game 7.