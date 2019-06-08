The Colorado Avalanche are ready for prime time.

The team will play 12 nationally televised games during the 2019-2020 season, NBC Sports announced on Tuesday.

The Avs have been rewarded, just three seasons removed from being the worst team in the NHL. Colorado was the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference each of the last two years and is expected to compete for a division title this season.

11 of the games will be on NBCSN with one appearance coming on NBC. That contest will be the Stadium Series game against the Los Angeles Kings at Falcons Stadium on February 15.

Below is the full list of games scheduled to air nationally.

Oct. 16: Colorado at Pittsburgh, NBCSN, 5:00 p.m.

Dec. 11: Philadelphia at Colorado, NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 18: Colorado at Chicago, NBCSN, 6:00 p.m.

Dec. 27: Minnesota at Colorado, NBCSN, 6:00 p.m.

Jan. 2: St. Louis at Colorado, NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 7: Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 9: Colorado at Minnesota, NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 15: Los Angeles at Colorado, NBC, 6:00 p.m.

Feb. 26: Buffalo at Colorado, NBCSN, 6:00 p.m.

March 4: Anaheim at Colorado, NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

March 8: Colorado at San Jose, NBCSN, 8:00 p.m.

March 29: Nashville at Colorado, NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

