Leading plan for NHL return includes empty rinks

The regular season, featuring some if not all 31 teams would begin in July, with the Cup awarded in September.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, the Capital One Arena, home of the Washington Capitals NHL hockey club, sits empty in Washington. The Ottawa Senators announced late Tuesday night, March 17, 2020, one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms and is in isolation. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

NEW YORK — The leading plan for hockey coming back this summer involves playing at a few empty NHL arenas to finish the season and award the Stanley Cup. 

Unknowns about the coronavirus have kept the league working on multiple scenarios. 

A person familiar with discussions told The Associated Press the most aggressive timetable would have players returning to their home rinks as early as May 15, followed by a training camp in June. 

The regular season, featuring some if not all 31 teams would then begin in July, with the Cup awarded in September.

