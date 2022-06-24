Here's when the last light rail train leaves downtown tonight

RTD encourages Denver light rail users to plan ahead during Stanley Cup Final festivities.

DENVER — Enjoy the game, Avalanche fans, but don't miss your train.

The Regional Transportation District (RTD) is adding extra trains to help manage the crowds of the Stanley Cup Final in downtown Denver.

RTD light rail riders in downtown Denver for the game at Ball Arena or the watch parties at the Tivoli Quad at Auraria Campus or throughout downtown are encouraged to be aware of the final departure times from Union Station.

RTD said the E, W, A and N lines will operate with additional cars to scheduled trains to help with the large crowds cheering on the Avalanche in the National Hockey League's championship series.

Here are the final departure times from Union Station:

A Line

Sunday through Thursday: 12:30 a.m.

Friday and Saturday: 1 a.m.

B Line

Monday through Sunday: 11:09 p.m.

E Line

Monday through Thursday: 10:18 p.m.

Friday: 1:54 a.m.

Saturday: 1:48 a.m.

Sunday: 10:54 p.m.

W Line

Sunday through Thursday: 10:58 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 1:58 a.m.

G Line

Monday through Sunday: 12:01 a.m.

N Line

Monday through Friday: 10:56 p.m.

Saturday: 11:26 p.m.

Sunday: 10:26 p.m.

Denver Police Department (DPD) has asked fans to "stay classy" and not overconsume alcohol or marijuana and make a plan for safe game-day transportation.

"We've been here before. We've won the Cup before. We've won championships before, and the best way to do that is to stay classy and show our support for our team and do it in a responsible way," said DPD Chief Paul Pazen.

DPD reminded fans in a Thursday news conference that the city has seen its share of destruction after past championship wins, referencing the Avalanche's 2001 Stanley Cup win.

"The positive experience of the win can quickly become negative when celebrations turn to destruction. Fans are asked to celebrate in a controlled manner and not tarnish the team’s accomplishments with illegal acts," Pazen said.

