TORONTO, ON — Nathan MacKinnon looks like he's playing a video game.

But the Colorado Avalanche's Hart Trophy candidate keeps doing it in real life.

MacKinnon added another goal and an assist on Wednesday night in Toronto and the Avalanche (17-8-2) beat the Maple Leafs (13-13-4) by a final score of 3-1.

For MacKinnon it was his fourth straight multi-point game and Colorado's 24-year-old forward now has 44 points on the season.

After a scoreless first period MacKinnon broke the tie with 9:08 to go in the second, sniping a wrist shot past Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen to give Colorado a 1-0 lead.

Toronto would tie the game fewer than two minutes later, but the Avalanche took control for good 6:40 into the third period when Valeri Nichushkin scored a shorthanded goal to give Colorado a 2-1 lead.

Newcomer Joonas Donskoi added an empty net goal, his 12th of the year, to seal if for the Avalanche.

Philipp Grubauer had 38 saves for Colorado.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: At Montreal on Thursday.

Maple Leafs: At St. Louis on Saturday.

RELATED: Rantanen returns to lineup, leads Avalanche past Blackhawks 7-3

RELATED: MacKinnon has 4 points, leads Avs past Blackhawks 5-2

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports