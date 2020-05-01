NEWARK, N.J. — Mikko Rantanen scored three goals, Nathan MacKinnon had two assists and the Colorado Avalanche beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2.

Ian Cole and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare each had a goal and an assist for Colorado.

Philipp Grubauer made 28 saves in posting his fourth win over the Devils in four tries. The hat trick was Rantanen's second. He had one against Montreal on Feb. 7, 2017.

Blake Coleman and Jesper Boqvist scored in the third period for the Devils, who ended a season-best three-game winning streak. Mackenzie Blackwood made 29 saves.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports