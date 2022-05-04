x
Colorado Olympic athletes visit the White House and have a great time

President Biden hosted about 600 American Olympians and Paralympians from the Winter and Summer Games on Wednesday.
Credit: AP
President Joe Biden stands for the national anthem during an event with the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games, and Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Washington. From left, first lady Jill Biden, Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and second gentleman Douglass Emhoff. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — President Joe Biden hosted a White House celebration Wednesday for about 600 Team USA Olympic and Paralympic athletes, including several from Colorado.

Among the Colorado athletes at the South Lawn ceremony were figure skaters Mariah Bell and Brandon Frazier, freestyle skier and medalist Jaelin Kauf, and Paralympic skier and medalist Thomas Walsh.

“You represent the very soul of America,” Biden told the athletes. “It's been a very divided nation ... but you brought us together. No matter the divisions, when we see you compete, we feel a common pride in those three letters: USA."

Athletes from the Winter Olympics in Beijing and the Tokyo Summer Games were at the White House event.

The Colorado athletes were clearly having a fantastic time at the event and shared their experiences on social media.

Pairs figure skater Brandon Frazier, whose current residence is in Colorado Springs, showed off a bit with his partner Alexa Knierim. After the Olympics, they won gold at the World Championships.

Mariah Bell, who grew up in Arvada, said on Instagram, "Such an honor meeting these incredible female athletes at the White House today!" She competed in the women's individual figure skating event.

Freestyle skier Jaelin Kauf brought home silver in moguls from Beijing and wore her bling to the White House. She was born in Vail and trained in Steamboat.

Paralympic alpine skier Tyler Carter, of Colorado Springs, was one of the United States' flag bearers in the Opening Ceremony in Beijing. He got photos with Biden, first lady Dr. Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Today's celebration was INSANE!" he said on Instagram. "Always an honor and privilege to represent the Stars and Stripes."

Thomas Walsh, of Vail, won the United States' first alpine skiing medal at the Paralympic Games in Beijing when he took silver in giant slalom in the standing category.

"I'd say this is a pretty cool house," he said on Instagram.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

