Former CU Buffs star Jenny Simpson finishes 10th in 1,500-meter final

Simpson will not represent the United States at the Olympics in Tokyo. Fellow CU alum Dani Jones finished 9th in the race.

EUGENE, Ore. — Former University of Colorado star runner Jenny Simpson will not represent the United States in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics after finishing 10th in the 1,500-meter final at qualifying in Eugene, Oregon on Monday night.

Simpson finished with a time of 4:07.76, more than five seconds behind Heather MacLean who finished third and claimed the final spot in the event.

Elle Purrier St. Pierre won with a time of 3:58.03 and Cory McGee was second to also earn a spot on the team in Tokyo.

Fellow CU alum Dani Jones just edged Simpson, finishing in 9th place with a time 4:06.46, but also will not be on the Olympic team in the 1,500-meter event.

Simpson told NBC after the event she "(hasn't) seen an Olympic Games on TV since 2004," signaling the end of an era for now.

Simpson, 34, represented the USA in 2008, 2012 and 2016, winning a bronze medal five years ago in Rio. She's also a former American record holder in the 1,500-meter event.

>> Video above: Catching up with Jenny Simpson in 2016

