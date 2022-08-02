When to watch Katie Uhlaender at the Olympics

Here's when the American athlete from Colorado is competing in skeleton at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

DENVER — Colorado native Katie Uhlaender started her Olympics journey in 2006 in Torino, and she has represented the United States in skeleton at every Winter Olympics since.

Uhlaender, 37, of Breckenridge, is one of four Team USA members in Beijing who qualified for their fifth Olympics. Her best Olympic finish was fourth in Sochi in 2014. She’s also a World Championships gold medalist, in 2012 at Lake Placid.

Other titles that Uhlaeneder earns with this year’s Olympics: She ties the record for the U.S. woman with the most Olympic appearances and is the only U.S. woman in any sliding sport to compete at five Games.

Uhlaender started competing in skeleton in 2004 and also loves to ski, snowboard and kite board. After her sliding career, she wants to become a producer or writer, according to her Team USA biography.

The United States is sending its smallest skeleton team since the sport was re-introduced in 2002. In addition to Uhlaender, Kelly Curtis and Andrew Blaser will slide for the United States.

When does Katie Uhlaender compete at the Olympics?

Thursday, Feb. 10

6:30 p.m. - Women’s Skeleton Heats 1 & 2

Watch: USA Network, KUSA Primetime Plus, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Saturday, Feb. 12

5:20 a.m. - Women’s Skeleton Heats 3 & 4

Watch: USA Network at 8:45 a.m., KUSA Primetime, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

