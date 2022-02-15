Here's how Red Gerard, Chris Corning finished in snowboarding big air

The two U.S. snowboarders from Silverthorne finished fifth and seventh in their second event of the Winter Olympics.

BEIJING, China — U.S. snowboarder Red Gerard came to Beijing hoping to add another medal to his Olympic total but finished off the podium Tuesday in his second Winter Olympics event.

Gerard, 21, who is a Silverthorne resident, finished fifth in big air with 165.75 points, 17.25 points back from the leader – Yiming Su of China. The silver went to Mons Roisland of Norway, and bronze to Mat Parrot of Canada.

Gerard's teammate, Chris Corning, 22, who is also from Silverthorne, finished seventh with 156 points.

The Coloradans also competed in slopestyle earlier in the Olympic games.

Gerard, the defending gold medalist in slopestyle, finished just off the podium in fourth place, while Corning finished sixth.

Gerard was 17 when he went to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, becoming the youngest person to earn gold at the Winter Olympics since 1928.

He started snowboarding when he was 2 years old. His family moved to Summit County in 2007, according to Team USA.

This is also Corning's second Winter Olympic Games.

According to Team USA, he starting snowboarding at age 7. His other hobbies include dirt biking and camping, and he hopes to one day go to culinary school.

