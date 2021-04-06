Simone Biles' aunt died during Tokyo Olympics, coach reveals

The Olympic champion's paternal aunt died in the days before Simone Biles returned to competition.

TOKYO, Japan — Following her medal-winning comeback at the Tokyo Olympic games, it was revealed Tuesday that Simone Biles' aunt died just days earlier.

According to People, Biles told reporters she got the news while in Japan that her aunt on her father's side "unexpectedly passed."

Biles' coach Cecile Canqueteau-Landi told reporters, "I was like, 'Oh my God. This week needs to be over.'"

"I asked her what do you need. And she said, 'I just need some time.' I said, 'You call me, text me if you need anything I'll be here. Whatever that is.' She called her parents. She said, 'There's nothing I can do from over here. So I'm just going to finish my week and when I get home we'll deal with it,'" her coach recalled.

Biles was already having an emotional journey during the Tokyo Games. She pulled out of four individual finals, citing mental health concerns and "the twisties," which is phenomenon gymnasts face in which they cannot do flips in the air.

But despite mourning the death of her aunt, Biles went on to score a 14.0 in her balance beam return and won the Bronze medal on Tuesday.