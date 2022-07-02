WATCH: Ice dancing performance leads to silver medal for U.S.

Ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates led the U.S. to its highest finish in three tries in the team event following back-to-back bronze medal performances.

BEIJING, China — The U.S. earned its highest finish of the last three Olympics in the team ice skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Following consecutive bronze medal finishes in 2014 and 2018, ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates put on a spectacular performance to lead the U.S. to a second-place finish in China.

> Watch Chock's and Bates' performance below:

Performing their avant-garde alien-astronaut love story, the U.S. champions skated with the kind of emotion and precision that could land on them on the dance podium before the Beijing Games are done. The Ice Dance - Free Dance medal round is scheduled to take place next Monday, Feb. 14.

Their score of 129.07 was their highest in international competition and, more importantly, edged the Russians by less than a point.

“I honestly had no expectations,” said Chock, who along with Bates captained the American team. "I heard the Russians’ [score] right before we skated and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s such a hefty score.’ And then it was like: ‘All right, focus.’”

