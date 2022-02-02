3 US men's hockey players test positive for COVID at Olympics

USA Hockey hopes all three players will be available for the tournament, which begins Wednesday.

The U.S. men’s hockey team has held its first pre-Olympic practice in Beijing without two top defenseman and a veteran forward because they tested positive for the coronavirus.

Defenseman Jake Sanderson remains in Los Angeles. Defenseman Steven Kampfer and forward Andy Miele are isolating in the Olympic Village in Beijing.

USA Hockey hopes all three players will be available for the tournament, which begins Wednesday. The U.S. opens against host China on Thursday.

Players and coaches arrived just after midnight. Three goaltenders and 23 skaters were on the ice for practice with coach David Quinn and his assistants.

Canada canceled practice for a second consecutive day. No reason was given.

This is not the first instance of COVID-19 for Team USA since arriving in Beijing.

Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor was supposed to be one of the two U.S. flagbearers during the Opening Ceremony Friday, but she was placed in isolation after a positive COVID-19 test Wednesday.

Bobsled doesn't begin until Feb. 13, and USA Bobsled and Skeleton is hopeful that Meyers Taylor will be able to compete.

Decker hurt in defending champion US's 5-2 win over Finland



Kendall Coyne Schofield and Alex Carpenter each scored twice, and the U.S. women’s hockey team began the defense of its Olympic title with a 5-2 win over Finland in a game overshadowed by an injury to American forward Brianna Decker.

The assistant captain and three-time Olympian yelped out in pain after being tripped from behind by Finland’s Ronja Savolainen midway through the first period. Decker was unable to place any weight on her left leg and was stretchered off the ice.

“There’s no replacing Brianna Decker,” said Schofield, the team's captain. “But in that situation, everyone stepped up to the plate in the way they were asked to. And I think that’s how we were successful tonight.”

Now it’s a matter of the Americans continuing to forge ahead — while more than likely missing their top center — in their bid to become the first U.S. squad to win consecutive titles.