Young climber from Colorado ready to compete in Tokyo

Sport climbing is making its Olympic debut and so is Colorado climber Colin Duffy, who at 17, is the youngest climber at the Olympics.

BOULDER, Colo. — Broomfield resident Colin Duffy has been climbing since he was 4-years-old, spending a lot of time at the ABC Kids Climbing in Boulder.

Now at 17, he’s climbing at the Tokyo Olympics in the debut of sport climbing at the games.

“It’s super cool to be part of the first Olympic climbing team,” said Duffy. “[And] show the world the sport on the biggest stage for the first time.”

Duffy actually qualified for the Olympics when he was 16-years-old as a student at the Stargate Charter School, where the staff and fellow students held a celebration for him.

Then the pandemic hit and everything, including the games, was put on hold.

Duffy spent the next year getting in extra training and getting a little taller. While the climbing gyms were closed, he climbed on a wall in his parents' basement and outside, climbing on the house itself.

“I was able to climb the beams outside my house,” said Duffy.

A year later, Duffy has had more time to train and he’s gotten stronger. But the Olympics is still a lot for a 17-year-old, and that's why Duffy says his biggest priority has always been school.

“School is super important to me and I prioritize that over everything else,” he said.