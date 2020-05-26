On this day in sports: Vail's Buddy Lazier wins Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — May 26, 1996 is a day Colorado native Buddy Lazier will never forget.
Lazier, who calls Vail home, found himself racing in the Indianapolis 500, just two months after suffering a broken back at the Phoenix International Raceway.
He led for 43 laps, and most importantly the final one, winning the race and being crowned Indy 500 champion.
It was Lazier's first career victory in top-level Indy car competition.
Watch the video above to take a trip down memory lane and catch the full story tonight on 9NEWS at 9:30 and 10:00!