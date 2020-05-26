On this day in sports: Vail's Buddy Lazier wins Indianapolis 500

On May 26, 1996 Lazier earned his first career victory in top-level Indy car racing at one of the sport's most famous races.

INDIANAPOLIS — May 26, 1996 is a day Colorado native Buddy Lazier will never forget.

Lazier, who calls Vail home, found himself racing in the Indianapolis 500, just two months after suffering a broken back at the Phoenix International Raceway.

He led for 43 laps, and most importantly the final one, winning the race and being crowned Indy 500 champion.

It was Lazier's first career victory in top-level Indy car competition.