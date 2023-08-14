Search underway for missing woman in Grand County

Multiple agencies searched the Deadhorse Trailhead area Friday, Saturday and Sunday but could not find Svetlana Ustimenko, the sheriff's office said.

FRASER, Colo. — Law enforcement in Grand County are searching for a Florida woman whose rental car was found at a trailhead near Fraser several days ago.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office said during the week of July 30, law enforcement saw a rental car parked at the Deadhorse Trailhead area off Grand County Road 73, in the Arapaho National Forest near the town of Fraser. The car looked like it had been parked there for a long time, with no signs of recent activity, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators said the car was supposed to be returned to the rental car company on Thursday, but was still parked at the trailhead.

Investigators determined the car was associated with Svetlana Ustimenko, a Florida woman in her mid-50s. Multiple agencies searched the area Friday, Saturday and Sunday but could not find Ustimenko, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said the Deadhorse Trailhead area is commonly used by hikers, mountain bikers and others, and they're hoping to speak with anyone who may have seen Ustimenko, talked to her, or given her a ride to a different area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 970-725-3311.

