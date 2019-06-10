COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — They almost did it again.

Fresh off an amazing comeback in the MLL semifinals, the Denver Outlaws nearly pulled off another miracle to win a championship.

But it wasn't to be. Denver fell to the Chesapeake Bayhawks 10-9 on Sunday afternoon at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Chesapeake dominated the first half, leading 5-1 at the end of the first quarter and 8-3 at halftime. The Outlaws defense answered with a shutout third quarter as Denver cut the Bayhawks lead to 8-5 heading into the fourth.

Denver scored four consecutive goals to take a 9-8 lead with 7:52 remaining in the game, a lead it held until the 2:15 mark. Bayhawks attackman Andrew Kew scored the game-winning goal with 1:11 remaining to secure Chesapeake’s sixth MLL title.

Attackmen Ryan Lee (3 goals) and John Grant Jr. (1 goal, 2 assists) led the Outlaws with three points apiece. Goalie Dillon Ward made 11 saves on 21 shots and allowed just two second-half goals.

