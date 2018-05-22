Make way for the new champions.

Led by the efforts of their 400-yard freestyle relay team, Regis Jesuit upset the three-time state champs Fossil Ridge in the final event of the 2018 Class 5A boys swimming state championships.

Trailing the Sabercats by 1.5 points, the Raiders took the lead in the second leg with Elliot Steinberg while Elijah Warren final leg paved the way to victory for Regis Jesuit.

Fossil Ridge opened the meet with placements in all three relays and first-place marks in three individual events.

FR Senior Danny Kovac set a new state record in the 200-yard IM with a time of 1:46:27. Kovac also won the 100-meter butterfly. His teammate, fellow senior Matt Geraghty, took first in the 100-yard freestyle.

Warren and Kovac shared the title of 2018 Swimmer of the Year.

