Gut-Behrami wins again, edges Shiffrin in giant slalom

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Province of Belluno — Lara Gut-Behrami edged Mikaela Shiffrin for gold in the giant slalom at the skiing world championships on Thursday.
The Swiss skier made up a deficit on the first-run leader with a blistering final leg to beat the American by two-hundredths of a second.
Gut-Behrami says “to win the gold here is unbelievable.”
Katharina Liensberger of Austria was 0.09 seconds behind in third in what was the closest finish ever of a women’s giant slalom at the worlds.
American skier Nina O’Brien was 0.02 behind in second after the opening run before dropping to 10th.
