Rapids win with goal in final minutes to stay hot

SAN JOSE, Calif. — What a way for the Colorado Rapids to stay hot.
Colorado was locked in a scoreless battle with the San Jose Earthquakes on the road Saturday night when Dominique Badji delivered the game-winner.
Badji hit the back of the net in the 89th minute as time in regulation wore late.
The victory kept Colorado's roll alive, as the Rapids are now unbeaten in their past seven matches. Colorado also moved into the No. 2 position in the Western Conference standings, just one point behind Seattle.
The Rapids will look to keep their streak going next Saturday when they return home to host the LA Galaxy at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.
>>Video above: Rapids look to build off last season's improvement in 2021
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.