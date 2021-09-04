Rapids win with goal in final minutes to stay hot

Dominique Badji put past the game-winning goal in the 89th minute Saturday night.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — What a way for the Colorado Rapids to stay hot.

Colorado was locked in a scoreless battle with the San Jose Earthquakes on the road Saturday night when Dominique Badji delivered the game-winner.

Badji hit the back of the net in the 89th minute as time in regulation wore late.

The victory kept Colorado's roll alive, as the Rapids are now unbeaten in their past seven matches. Colorado also moved into the No. 2 position in the Western Conference standings, just one point behind Seattle.

The Rapids will look to keep their streak going next Saturday when they return home to host the LA Galaxy at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

>>Video above: Rapids look to build off last season's improvement in 2021

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.