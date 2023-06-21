Colorado's Lindsey Horan, Sophia Smith make World Cup roster

Nine players who were part of the USA's 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup championship team made this summer's roster.

CHICAGO — Colorado natives Lindsey Horan and Sophia Smith have been named to the U.S. Women’s National Team for this summer's World Cup.

U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) head coach Vlatko Andonovski named the 23 players on Wednesday who will represent the United States in Australia and New Zealand this summer.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup runs from July 20 to Aug. 20 in 10 stadiums and nine host cities, five in Australia and four in New Zealand.

Team USA features six forwards, seven midfielders, seven defenders and three goalkeepers. Nine players who were part of the USA’s 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup championship squad have made the 2023 team.

Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, and Kelley O’Hara were named to their fourth Women’s World Cup roster, becoming the 10th, 11th and 12th U.S. Women’s National Team players to be selected for four or more tournaments.

Horan, Crystal Dunn, Emily Sonnett, and Rose Lavelle have made their second World Cup roster.

USWNT roster: 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

GOALKEEPERS

Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit)

Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage)

Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS

Alana Cook (OL Reign)

Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC)

Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage)

Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC)

Sofia Huerta (OL Reign)

Kelley O’Hara (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

Emily Sonnett (OL Reign)

MIDFIELDERS

Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville FC)

Julie Ertz (Angel City FC)

Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon)

Rose Lavelle (OL Reign)

Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit)

Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS

Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC)

Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign)

Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit)

Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC)

Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC)

Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

“The task of selecting a World Cup Team is never easy, but I’m proud of the players for their work ethic and focus during the process and of our coaching staff for doing the work to put together the best team possible,” said Andonovski.

“It’s the players that make the biggest impact on our environment, they push each other to be better and I know as a group they are extremely motivated to make our country proud at the World Cup. Every player has a different journey to get to this point so our roster has some amazing stories and we have a really good mix of veterans and younger players.”

