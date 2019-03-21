DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Comcast and AT&T reached what the companies call a "milestone" in an effort to stop robocallers.

The rivals announced the partnership Wednesday morning, saying they've made it possible for each home voice provider's systems to work together in trying to authenticate if a call is legitimately coming from the number it says it is, and not a robocaller spoofing a local number to trick consumers into picking up.

Both companies tested the service on March 5 using their regular home voice networks, and said that customers might "soon" see incoming calls on the caller ID labeled as verified or not verified, helping them avoid scammers or telemarketers.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: https://on9news.tv/2uj2Wxi.

