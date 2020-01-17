COLORADO, USA — A new study finds Colorado had the most robocall complaints per capita last year. The study used data from the FTC's Do Not Call Registry.

People in Colorado filed nearly 131,000 robocall complaints, the study shows. That's the highest rate in the nation.

Arizona ranked second.

The study found most of the calls targeted people older than 60.

Lawmakers hope the new TRACED Act that President Trump signed late last month will cut down on the calls.

The Act would require phone companies to authenticate phone calls, robocallers could be fined up to $10,000.

Some providers like AT&T now list robocalls as spam risk on your call log.

