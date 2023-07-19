Former 9NEWS anchor Amelia Earhart releases new book

Amelia Earhart has a new book about the lessons learned from her flight around the world.

DENVER — Pilot, public speaker and former 9NEWS anchor Amelia Earhart is now an author.

Earhart has released her new book "Learn to Love the Turbulence" on becoming the pilot in command of your own journey.

In 2014, Earhart became the first pilot in command of a flight around the world in a single-engine Pilatus PC-12 NG.

"Today, I’m thrilled to release the book about that very flight," Earhart said. "It’s been a long time coming, and it’s my sincere hope you connect with the stories and ideas I’ve shared within it in a meaningful way."

Available on Amazon, "Learn to Love the Turbulence" looks at how Earhart's challenges, obstacles and success taught her invaluable lessons about life.

"Blue skies and thank you all for your support and encouragement through the years as I’ve worked toward this huge goal!"

