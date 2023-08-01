EPA blocks Suncor air pollution permit

The EPA responded to the state health department's permit renewal with objections for a second time.

DENVER — A final air pollution permit issued to the Suncor refinery in Commerce City by state officials that was approved by the Environmental Protection Agency has been sent back to the drawing board by the EPA for a second time.

In February 2022, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment sent a long-delayed air pollution permit renewal to the EPA for approval. EPA responded with objections in August of that year and directed the state to make certain modifications to the permit. The final permit was issued on Sept. 1, 2022, after EPA officials said that the updated permit from the state was “adequate to resolve the specific issues identified in EPA’s objection.”

But, according to an EPA news release Tuesday, “the Clean Air Act allows the public to petition EPA to object to air quality operating permits issued by state agencies to large stationary sources of air pollution. The EPA Administrator must grant a petition and object to a permit if a petitioner demonstrates that the permit does not comply with applicable requirements.”

