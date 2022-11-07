More Webb telescope full-color images to be released Tuesday

The largest, most powerful and most complex space science telescope ever built will deliver its first set of full-color images on Tuesday.

DENVER — Scientists are promising to wow astronomers and ordinary spectators alike with the first full-color images from the James Webb Space Telescope, the largest, most powerful and most complex space science telescope ever built.

The images, as well as scientific data, are set to be released Tuesday after six months of preparation, which includes calibrating the telescope's instruments and aligning its mirrors.

President Joe Biden revealed the first full-color image from the telescope on Monday. It shows the farthest humanity has ever seen in both time and distance, closer to the dawn of the universe and the edge of the cosmos.

“As we near the end of preparing the observatory for science, we are on the precipice of an incredibly exciting period of discovery about our universe," Webb program scientist Eric Smith said in a statement. "The release of Webb’s first full-color images will offer a unique moment for us all to stop and marvel at a view humanity has never seen before. These images will be the culmination of decades of dedication, talent, and dreams – but they will also be just the beginning.”

NASA said it's worked with the European Space Agency (ESA), the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) for more than five years to decide what Webb should look at first.

“Our goals for Webb’s first images and data are both to showcase the telescope’s powerful instruments and to preview the science mission to come,” said astronomer Klaus Pontoppidan, Webb project scientist at STScI. “They are sure to deliver a long-awaited ‘wow’ for astronomers and the public.”

Launched on Christmas Day 2021 and located nearly a million miles from Earth, the telescope is so powerful that it is difficult to predict exactly how the first images will look, NASA said.

“Of course, there are things we are expecting and hoping to see, but with a new telescope and this new high-resolution infrared data, we just won’t know until we see it,” said STScI’s lead science visuals developer, Joseph DePasquale.

The multi-billion dollar project has a Colorado connection. Broomfield-based Ball Aerospace (part of Ball Corporation, the namesake of Denver's Ball Arena) designed and built the advanced optical technology and lightweight mirror system that enables Webb to detect light from the first stars and galaxies.

NASA will release the full-color images and scientific data during a live broadcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. MDT on Tuesday.

Released one by one, NASA promises the images will demonstrate Webb at its full power as it begins its mission to unfold the infrared universe.

Each image will be available on NASA's website, as well as on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch, and Dailymotion.

