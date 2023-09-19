Truck drives over Corvette in Thornton traffic accident

Thornton Fire Department, North Metro Fire Rescue District, and Brighton Fire Rescue responded to the crash.

THORNTON, Colo. — A driver of a sports car is lucky to have escaped without injuries after a traffic accident Monday night.

Three fire departments responded to a motor vehicle accident in Thornton in which a Silverado pickup truck ended up on top of a Chevrolet Corvette.

Thornton Fire Department, North Metro Fire Rescue District, and Brighton Fire Rescue responded to the crash around 9:30 p.m. Monday at 168th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.

Photos from the scene show the truck's tires were on top of the car's driver and passenger seats. One of the truck's tires was removed while the cars were separated.

Although the cause of the accident is unclear, Thornton Fire said thankfully there were no injuries and no one was transported to the hospital.

Thornton Fire, North Metro Fire Rescue District and

Brighton Fire Rescue responded to an MVA involving two vehicles at 168th and Colorado Boulevard this evening. Thankfully there were no injuries and no one was transported.



Be safe out there! pic.twitter.com/RyuK6Tz0gS — Thornton Fire Dept. (@ThorntonFire) September 19, 2023

