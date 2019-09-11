LIMON, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating whether alcohol was a factor in a single-vehicle rollover that resulted in the driver being airlifted to a hospital on Saturday morning.

CSP said the incident happened about 10 a.m. on westbound Interstate 70 about a mile east of the intersection with Colorado 86, between Agate and Limon.

The driver was extricated by authorities and airlifted to a hospital with a head injury, CSP said.

Authorities said alcohol was being investigated as a possible factor in the crash.

I-70 westbound lanes were closed due to the incident but have since reopened.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS