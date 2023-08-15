Denver police investigate fatal crash involving pedestrian

The crash happened in the area of East 39th Avenue and Paris Street, according to police.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in the area of East 39th Avenue and Paris Street. That's near Peroria Street and Interstate 70.

Police first tweeted about the crash at about 1:02 a.m. Tuesday. The crash involved a car and a pedestrian, police said in the tweet. One person has been pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Drivers are expected to see delays in the area as police investigate the crash.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

