DIA to begin Peña Boulevard construction project this week

DENVER — Denver International Airport (DIA) will begin work this week on a $30-million capital improvement project on Peña Boulevard between Jackson Gap Street and Jeppesen Terminal.

Construction on the project will begin Monday, July 13 and will be completed in summer 2021.

The project aims to enhance safety and replaces aging infrastructure.

According to DIA, the Peña Boulevard project will:

Improve traffic flow to accommodate current and future growth of the airport.

Improve safety for the traveling public by reducing the weaving patterns near the terminal and adding lanes to inbound Peña Boulevard.

Improve routes for ground transportation providers and rental car shuttles.

Replace aging infrastructure that is over 25 years old.

As part of the project, the Return-to-Terminal route, which allows drivers on outbound Peña Boulevard to turn back to the terminal, will be relocated to Jackson Gap Street, about one mile from the current route.

The new route will simplify the route for traffic returning to the terminal, according to DIA.

Crews will also be closing one lane of inbound Peña Boulevard between Jackson Gap Street and 80th Avenue. This closure will begin July 13 and will last at least eight weeks.

Concrete barriers will be placed on Peña Boulevard and speed limits will be reduced on Peña Boulevard between E-470 and Jeppesen terminal.

Here are a few tips for passengers during construction:

Allow extra time to arrive at the terminal before your flight.

Visit flydenver.com/PenaProject to view traffic impacts.

Follow posted speed limits.

Be cautious of construction activity and workers.

Pay attention to all signage.

Avoid distractions while driving.

This phase of the Peña Improvement Project is part of a bond-funded $3.5 billion capital improvement program that was approved by Denver City Council in 2019.