Westbound lanes of I-70 reopen after crash

Multiple cars were involved in a crash on Saturday morning that closed westbound lanes of the highway, Colorado State Patrol said.

DENVER — Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 reopened around 10:20 a.m., according to Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). CDOT first tweeted about the closure just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

All westbound lanes of I-70 were closed between Lookout Mountain and Genesee for about two hours.

At least four cars were involved in the crash, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP). No injuries had been reported as of 9 a.m., CSP said.

Crews from Foothills Fire Protection District also responded to the call.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

9NEWSLETTER

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

NEAR ME