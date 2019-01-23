JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — No injuries were reported after a pickup lost control on C-470 Wednesday morning and slammed into the back of a Morrison police officer's cruiser, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The officer was assisting a driver who'd crashed into the median headed westbound on C-470 near Morrison Road just before 4 a.m., according to the Sheriff's Office. The officer and motorist had just left the police cruiser and were walking back to the other vehicle when the pickup lost control.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the police cruiser was totaled but no one was injured.

Colorado State Patrol investigated both incidents.

