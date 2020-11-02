LARKSPUR, Colo. — A truck fire has closed northbound Interstate 25 south of Larkspur Tuesday morning.

Pillowing smoke was seen from the semi-truck before crews extinguished the flames just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 25 remain closed at mile marker 169, north of the Greenland Exit, as of 9:50 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The 18-mile South Gap Project is split into three geographic sections – north (between Plum Creek Parkway and Sky View Lane/Tomah Road), middle (between Sky View Lane/Tomah Road and Greenland Road) and south (between Greenland Road and Monument). The project will add one express lane in each direction in addition to the two general use lanes. It’s slated for completion in 2022.

