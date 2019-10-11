LAKEWOOD, Colo — Several people were injured in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday in Lakewood, according to police.

The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) said the incident happened about 12:55 a.m. at the intersection of South Wadsworth Boulevard and West Florida Avenue.

Before the crash, authorities had received reports of a Ford F-350 pickup driving recklessly northbound on Wadsworth and running red lights, according to police.

LPD said the pickup ran a red light at Florida Avenue and struck a sedan that was traveling west on Florida, police said. The truck went through a fence and into a yard.

Police said several people in the truck were transported to hospitals with unknown injuries. The driver of the sedan was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities said they are investigating whether alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

The intersection of Wadsworth and Florida Avenue was closed for a few hours, and southbound lanes of Wadsworth remain closed Sunday morning, police said.

KUSA

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Investigations from 9Wants to Know