LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A plane crashed in Larimer County on Saturday near County Road 30 and Boyd Lake Avenue sending three people to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

According to a tweet from the Northern Colorado Regional Airport, servicing Fort Collins and Loveland in Larimer County, no one was killed in the crash. The incident wasn't on airport property and didn't affect operations.

Fire crews put out a small fuel-fed fire around the aircraft, according to the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority. It was unclear when the plane crashed.

First responders at the scene included the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, Loveland Fire Rescue, Poudre Fire Authority and Thompson Valley EMS. Emergency personnel were expected to remain on scene for several hours.

It appeared to be a small plane, but the exact type was not released. When it crashed it clipped a power line, according to first responders.

East County Road 30 was closed between Boyd Lake Avenue and County Road 11C.

