2 injured in plane crash on E-470 near Centennial airport

The plane landed in the median of E-470 at Jamaica Road, South Metro Fire Rescue said. The two people on board were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Two people were injured in a plane crash on E-470 Tuesday afternoon, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

The Cessna P210N single-engine, six-passenger aircraft was flying north when it crashed just after 2 p.m. in the the center median of E-470 at Jamaica Road, directly south of Centennial Airport, the fire department said.

The plane took off from from Dodge City Regional Airport in Kansas and was en route to Centennial Airport and was on approach when it crashed, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The two people onboard were able to walk away from the crash, and were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

The pilot was able to avoid traffic before bringing the aircraft to a stop, according to the fire department.

Crews said a small fire in the aircraft has been extinguished.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash.

Southbound E-470 was closed at Peoria Street, and northbound traffic is moving through on the shoulder, Colorado State Patrol said.

The north and southbound on-ramps from I-25 to eastbound E-470 were also closed.

