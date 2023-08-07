DIA holding job fair to fill over 500 open positions

The airport has hundreds of open positions available for applicants this week.

DENVER — Colorado's largest airport is looking to fill more than 500 open jobs this week.

Denver International Airport (DIA) will hold an in-person job fair from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The job fair will take place on the plaza between DIA's Westin Hotel and the Jeppesen Terminal.

Co-hosted by Denver Workforce Development, the fair will feature employers from across the airport including airlines, concessions, rental car companies and the City and County of Denver, with full-time, part-time, hourly and salaried positions available.

Parking for the job fair will be available in the east or west garages for $7 per hour. Fairgoers can also ride the RTD A Line to DIA.

"Our employees are our most important asset. As passenger traffic continues to grow, we need to recruit and retain top talent to keep the airport running effectively," DIA CEO Phil Washington said. "There are many opportunities at [DIA], no matter your skillset or level of experience. We welcome jobseekers to join our diverse and growing team at one of the world's busiest airports."

Fairgoers can register to attend Wednesday's job fair. A current list of DIA job opportunities is available at jobs.flydenver.com.

