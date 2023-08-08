United Airlines makes land purchase near DIA worth $33 million

The 113-acre purchase will serve as an expansion of United's existing pilot training facility, along with space for future projects.

DENVER — Denver's largest airline is about to gain more ground — quite literally.

United Airlines has announced an agreement to purchase 113 acres of undeveloped agricultural land near Denver International Airport (DIA) for approximately $33 million.

The location of the purchase is at 1761 E. 64th Ave., adjacent to the Regional Transportation District's 61st and Pena Station.

The airline said it intends to build a satellite pilot training facility on part of the land to supplement their existing training facility, which is currently located near Central Park.

Although the facility would only take up a small portion of the purchased land, United says in a statement that it will "evaluate additional opportunities in the future as the United Next plan unfolds."

The planned facility is scheduled to be complete in 2028.

This May, the airline revealed its plan to expand operations at DIA, adding 35 flights, six routes, and 12 gates as part of a $1 billion infrastructure investment.

In addition, the airline announced plans to refurbish their two existing United Club's on Concourse B and the addition of a new lounge in Concourse A. United touted the new lounges will serve as the largest ever in their network.

The airline said it is Denver's largest employer with about 10,000 employees and said it has more flights than any other airline, with more than 400 departing daily. United said it hopes to hire more than 2,300 people in 2023.

