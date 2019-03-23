Icicles weighing hundreds of pounds and hanging over the cliff side above the highway had to be removed Friday from Red Mountain Pass.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, these icicles were so big they had to be blasted off the side of the cliff. A CDOT spokesperson said that they posed a threat to travelers (if they were to fall).

They were blasted, fell to the road and then removed with heavy equipment. The state's transportation department posted a video to their Facebook:

