x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Travel

United flight aborts takeoff from DIA due to fire

The airline said all of the passengers got off the plane safely.
Credit: United Airlines
File photo of a United Airlines plane

DENVER — A United Airlines plane caught fire as it was about to leave Denver International Airport Saturday, according to a report from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). 

The FAA report said the plane was on its departure roll when the pilot aborted takeoff due to smoke and fire under the right wing of the Boeing 737. An aircraft rescue firefighting crew put the fire out.

According to a statement from United Airlines, the plane experienced a "mechanical issue" at the beginning of its takeoff roll. 

All 172 passengers deplaned safely and were bused to the terminal, the airline said. A new aircraft was assigned to the flight to Boston, which left just before 6 p.m.

No one was hurt, according to the airline.

RELATED: Infrequent fan blade inspections led to United jet engine breaking up over Colorado city, report says

RELATED: United Airlines will make changes for people with wheelchairs after a government investigation

RELATED: United Airlines says outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLatest from 9NEWS 

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 

More Videos

In Other News

Colorado airport wants to eliminate leaded aviation fuel by 2024

Before You Leave, Check This Out