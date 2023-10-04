United flight aborts takeoff from DIA due to fire

The airline said all of the passengers got off the plane safely.

DENVER — A United Airlines plane caught fire as it was about to leave Denver International Airport Saturday, according to a report from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The FAA report said the plane was on its departure roll when the pilot aborted takeoff due to smoke and fire under the right wing of the Boeing 737. An aircraft rescue firefighting crew put the fire out.

According to a statement from United Airlines, the plane experienced a "mechanical issue" at the beginning of its takeoff roll.

All 172 passengers deplaned safely and were bused to the terminal, the airline said. A new aircraft was assigned to the flight to Boston, which left just before 6 p.m.

No one was hurt, according to the airline.

