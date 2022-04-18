Plan ahead, I-70 drivers: Vail Pass Rest Area will be closed through 2023

Restroom facilities at the area near the top of Vail Pass will close starting May 2.

VAIL, Colo. — The only rest point for Interstate 70 travelers between Georgetown and Vail – a stretch that exceeds 60 miles – will be closed May 2 through October 2023 while improvements are made to the facility.

The current rest area near the top of Vail Pass, at Exit 190, needs significant repairs and updates to meet the high demand for services, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

CDOT estimates the cost at $11.5 million to replace the restroom facility, parking lot, water treatment facility and wastewater treatment facility. The work is scheduled to start next month and continue for about 18 months, CDOT said.

Drivers will still be able to use Exit 190, but the restroom facilities won't be available. The nearest available restroom facilities along that stretch of I-70 will be the Gateway Visitor Center in Georgetown and the Edwards Rest Area in Edwards, CDOT said.

Travelers should also anticipate rest area closures in Glenwood Canyon if there's rain in the forecast, CDOT said.

According to CDOT, the project will:

Update the restroom facilities to meet current and future capacity.

Replace the drinking water system with a reliable system.

Increase parking capacity.

Address the traffic pattern to improve user safety, circulation and accessibility to the rest area, connecting roads and trails.

Improve winter maintenance operations by adding equipment storage.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.