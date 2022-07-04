Rockies Opening Day weather forecast: Near perfection

Sunshine and high temperatures near 70 degrees will make the weather nearly perfect on Friday.

DENVER — After an exceptionally windy and dry few days, beautiful weather will be in place for the Colorado Rockies' home opener on Friday at Coors Field.

The howling winds of Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday turn into a gentle breeze for Friday, with high temperatures expected to top out in the upper 60s in Denver under plenty of sunshine.

That should lead to remarkably beautiful weather on Friday in LoDo, especially considering the recent gusty and unsettled pattern of the past few days.

Most importantly, it won't rain or snow, and there'll be little to no impact from the wind.

That said, there'll still be a bit of a noticeable breeze at times on Friday. Winds could gust up to around 15 mph, though that's far from the 50+ mph winds that battered the Front Range over the last few weeks.

Friday's expected high temperature in the upper 60s will fall just a few degrees above the seasonal average of 62 degrees.

First pitch between the Rockies and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday is set for 2:10 p.m. at Coors Field.

While the wind and unsettled weather take a meaningful break on both Friday and Saturday, clouds and a chance for evening showers return for Sunday, and a chilly mix of rain and snow looks likely for the early-to-mid part of next week.