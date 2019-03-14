SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — If you love T-shirts and love shoveling snow, Summit Fire and EMS have a deal for you.

With snow piling up all over Colorado and especially in Summit County, firefighters are asking people to find a fire hydrant buried in snow and dig it out.

Steve Lipsher with Summit Fire said there are hundreds of fire hydrants in their district and while they have been digging some out they can’t get to all of them and that could be a problem in an emergency, “if we want to get to a fire hydrant we want to get to it quickly,” Lipsher said.

Some fire hydrants are buried in waist deep snow, which not only takes more time to walk through but then could take four or five minutes to dig out and that’s less time firefighters have to put water on a fire.

RELATED | Rescuers trying to locate stranded drivers a day after Colorado's 'bomb cyclone'

So, the fire department has started a social media campaign. Dig out a fire hydrant, take a fun picture with it, then post it on the Summit Fire and EMS Facebook page and you could win a fancy Summit Fire and EMS T-shirt.

The Aspen Fire Department is doing a similar campaign and after heavy snow and wind all over Colorado it’s something anyone can do to help firefighters all over the state while they’re out helping others.

EXTENDED | First flight departs Denver International Airport following 'bomb cyclone'

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS