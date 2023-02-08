Tornado touches down on Eastern Plains

The tornado was spotted around 4:57 p.m., according to a spotter report.

YUMA, Colo. — A tornado touched down near Yuma on Colorado's eastern plains on Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado was spotted around 4:57 p.m., according to a spotter report. A Tornado Warning was issued for the area.

Most of northeastern Colorado is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

